SALEM — Oregon’s tenuous position against the coronavirus teetered further Tuesday, July 27, as the state reported its highest daily case count in at least three months and a 25% single-day surge in people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive cases, a one-day total roughly equal to weekly case counts to start the month. Meanwhile, state officials reported 259 people with COVID-19 are actively hospitalized, up 52 from July 26.
“Today’s reported sharp rise in confirmed and presumptive cases and in hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer, said in a statement.
Union County has also seen a recent spike. In the last week, the county reported an average of nine cases every day, over three times higher than the case rate in early July. The county reported 19 cases on July 26, the highest one day count since January.
The sharp climb in coronavirus pandemic metrics reflects how vaccination rates have flatlined in Oregon and the swift spread of the highly contagious delta variant that now accounts for majority of infections in the U.S.
Oregon officials have not outlined any plans for statewide action since the state lifted restrictions June 30 and have said they plan to leave containment measures to the counties. Gov. Kate Brown’s office reiterated that approach, referring back to a statement that the office will be “watching hospitalization numbers closely.”
But state officials said they would review new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released July 27, that recommended indoor masking among vaccinated and unvaccinated people in counties with “high” or “substantial” coronavirus case rates in the past week.
That includes 25 Oregon counties, excluding the lower-risk counties of Baker, Clatsop, Curry, Grant, Hood River, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Multnomah and Washington.
Multnomah County recommended, but did not require, indoor masking.
As for whether Oregon’s largest county will mandate masks, health director Jessica Guernsey said there is no single metric her department is looking at. Among other things, she is tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations and hospitalizations as a whole, and wants to make sure the economic impact of business closures or capacity limits are taken into account.
“We use the mandate stick very lightly and carefully,” Guernsey said.
Still, “these things are always on the table, because this is a pandemic we have never seen before,” Guernsey said, adding that if cases and hospitalizations grow the county would reconsider its approach.
While Guernsey said she does not want a county risk-based system of restrictions, she does think the state should recommend that all Oregonians wear masks indoors.
Douglas County’s top health official, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, said the county is in a tough position because it doesn’t have the same enforcement mechanisms the state did. The county doesn’t license bars and restaurants and it doesn’t have an agency dedicated to inspecting workplaces, he said, making it unclear how the county would make sure businesses follow any rules it would put in place.
“I think we’re going to be going through a tough time over the next few weeks,” Dannenhoffer said.
A University of Washington epidemiologist said he couldn’t understand why Oregon has not yet mandated masks indoors, citing the state’s track record of taking effective steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“They’ve done the right thing in the past,” Ali Mokdad said. “Why wait now?”
A hospitalization model Mokdad previously put together showed Oregon might not reach 259 occupied beds from COVID-19 until Sept. 10, putting the state more than a month ahead of that forecast.
While Oregon officials say they will continue to help counties make the best decisions for their area, the ultimate solution continues to be for more of the public to get shots.
“OHA continues to encourage all Oregonians who are eligible to make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Sidelinger said.
