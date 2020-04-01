Oregon expands distance learning

LA GRANDE — The likelihood that Oregon’s public school closure will continue beyond April is real. So real, the Oregon Department of Education is requiring school districts to take a historic step.

The agency directed all public school districts late Monday to prepare to begin delivering classes via a distance learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts must start offering classes April 13 as part of the state’s new Distance Learning for All program.

Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education and deputy superintendent of public instruction, said it appears increasingly likely schools will not reopen this academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“As we continue the effective measures of Gov. (Kate) Brown’s ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ order, we also foresee the strong possibility that our students may not come through our school house doors this academic year,” Gill said in a paper discussing the directive. “This calls for a shift from providing supplementary education to a formidable effort to provide Distance Learning for All.”

InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihlll said the state had to take this step because nobody knows how long the school closure, now set to run to at least April 28, will continue.

“The virus knows no timeline,” Mulvihill said.

He said the InterMountain ESD will be doing everything it can, including providing technical support, to help the school districts in its service area, which includes Union County.

“The ESD is full steam ahead on this,” Mulvihill said.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, school districts were to offer supplemental curriculum for students via distance learning during the April closure.

“This will be a fundamental change for us,” Mulvihill said.

Short time frameCove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit said it will be tough to develop a distance education program on such short notice. Pettit said it normally takes between six months and a year to create a distance learning program but now school districts are being asked to do this in two weeks.

“It is a tall order, but we will forge ahead,” Pettit said.

He said a big plus of Distance Learning for All is it will keep students connected with their teachers.

North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon said he is worried families hit hard economically by the COVID-19 crisis may not be able to concentrate on helping their sons and daughters focus on the distance learning classes.

“I wonder how high this will be on the priority list for a family that doesn’t know where its next meal is coming from and how it will make its next rent payment,” Dixon said.

Seniors in limboThe North Powder superintendent was disappointed that state education department’s directive did not provide information on changes to graduation requirements because of the school closure. Dixon said this is making it difficult to advise seniors on what classes they need to take this spring.

“That piece of guidance would be huge,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he feels for his school district’s seniors not only because of the graduation challenges the COVID 19 closure is causing. He noted they have lost complete sports seasons and could lose their prom, trips and their graduation ceremony.

“I have complete empathy for our seniors,” Dixon said.

testing creativity and flexibilityDixon said he believes his teachers will respond well to the challenge of providing distance learning classes.

“Our educators will figure out a way to get it done,” Dixon said.

Teachers will have many options for delivering instruction and curriculum to their students, and not all will involve the internet.

“Keep in mind (the state’s new requirement) is not online learning — it is distance learning,” Dixon said.

This means teachers have other options, such as providing paper packet curriculum to students. Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells noted in the past one of his high school teachers recorded lessons for his students for days he was gone. This is an option Wells said faculty could consider.

Wells also said Union High School’s distance learning classes will be taught with the help of Google Classroom, a free web service that aims to simplify creating, distributing and grading assignments. It also helps teachers and students share files. The superintendent also anticipated his district’s distance learning program will steadily progress.

“We will evolve. We will get better and better at delivering distance learning opportunities,” Wells said.

La Grande High School social studies teacher John Lamoreau is optimistic about Distance Learning for All and believes students will benefit.

“They will learn a lot of important online skills,” Lamoreau said.

He noted his world history class was studying the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-20 before COVID-19 hit. Lamoreau plans to have his students compare and contrast the two pandemics when he starts teaching online.

Lamoreau said the school district’s teachers have worked hard to be prepare distance learning materials and will continue to do so as long as needed. He said a downside of distance learning will be the lack of student contact.

“The worst part is not getting to see our students in person,” Lamoreau said.