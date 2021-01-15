SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the state’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of "deception on a national scale" by the Trump administration.
Via Twitter on Friday morning, Jan. 15, the Democrat said she was told by General Gustave F. Perna, who leads the "Operation Warp Speed" federal vaccine effort, that states will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week "because there is no federal reserve of doses."
"I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences," Brown wrote.
Brown had scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.
Officials from the Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday, Jan. 14, that vaccination sites have met the goal of administering a total of 12,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day.
Earlier this week, Brown announced Oregon would expand COVID-19 vaccination to include people age 65 and and older. Vaccination of Oregon seniors, as well as child care providers and early learning and K-12 educators and staff, was to start Jan. 23.
The state has administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,152 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths on Thursday.
The total amount of cases in Oregon, since the start of the pandemic, has increased to 130,246. The death toll is 1,737.
