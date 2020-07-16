LA GRANDE — Oregon had its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the Oregon Health Authority reported the state added 437 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19, raising the overall totals to 13,509 and 249, respectively.
It marks the second time in a week the state has reported at least 400 cases and the ninth time — all since the start of July — that there have been at least 300 cases. The seven-day average of new cases is currently at 337.
Union County reported one more new case, which moved its count to 377. There have been two deaths and at least 46 recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.
The surge in Oregon was driven by Multnomah (108), Washington (76), Marion (53) and Umatilla (50) counties, the four that have the highest overall number of cases in the state. They accounted for about 66% of Thursday's reported new cases, and about 63% of the overall count.
Umatilla and Malheur counties both have moved past Union County in terms of per capita number of cases, with both now at about 1.5% — or 1 in 66 — of its population having confirmed cases of the virus.
The two counties have a total of 1,189 and 465, respectively. Malheur County, which OHA reported earlier in the week has had an outbreak at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, had 17 more cases.
The state's positive test rate moved past 4% and is at 4.02% There have been 12,807 positive test results out of 318,244 tests administered.
Union County's positive test rate dropped to 16.1% with 1,961 negative tests results overall. About 8.7% of the county's population has been tested, which is above the state's rate of 7.6%.
The mortality rate of known cases dropped to 1.84%. There were 21 new hospitalizations statewide, and the number of current hospitalizations with confirmed cases is at 154. An additional 65 are hospitalized with suspected cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.