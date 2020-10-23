SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority’s latest face covering guidelines require masks, face coverings or face shields in all workplaces, indoor public spaces, outdoor businesses and in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.
The OHA issued the stricter mandates Monday, Oct. 19. Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the Center for Human Development, La Grande, said the new guidance reflects the most recent understanding of transmission and how to best use face coverings to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Because COVID-19 is new, we continue to learn about how it spreads,” Brogoitti said. “In the absence of a vaccine and reliable treatment, face coverings along with other preventive measures are the best tools we have for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
The newest updates add specifics for when people must wear a mask, including at outdoor markets, schools and outdoor facilities. The mandate also specifies that at all workplaces, indoor and outside, employees and visitors must wear a mask except when it is not possible, such as while swimming.
The mandate came as Oregon’s COVID-19 cases continued to spike, with the OHA on Friday, Oct. 23, reporting 550 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, a new one-day record.
“Preliminary data show this increase is due to continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across the state,” the state health agency reported in a press release.
Union County added one new case Friday, bringing its total to 465 just a day after reporting six new cases. (For more on that, see page 2A.)
The OHA’s Friday report announced COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 649.
“We all need to aggressively adhere to the face covering guidance and always wear a mask,” OHA senior health adviser Dr. Shimi Sharief said in the press release. “We know everyone is tired and we all wish this would go away, but the reality is this disease is spreading in Oregon and it’s on all of us to protect ourselves and each other.”
The new guidelines also state a face shield alone is not sufficient protection and should not be used as a substitute for a mask in most instances.
“It is recommended that wearing a face shield alone be limited to situations when wearing a mask or face covering is not feasible, such as when a person has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask or face covering, when people need to see mouth and tongue motions in order to communicate (e.g., for communicating with children in certain developmental stages or people with hearing impairments) and when an individual is speaking to an audience for a short period of time and clear communication is otherwise not possible,” according to the six-page guidance.
Tim Heider, public information officer for the Oregon Health Authority, said the most recent mandate does not specifically address mask wearing in a private living setting or while outside and not close to other people. However, the mandate does state masks should be worn outdoors when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
“All persons when visiting a business, an indoor or outdoor space open to the public or a public or private workplace are required to wear a mask, face covering or face shield,” the mandate states.
All previous guidelines for wearing masks still apply.
Union County Chamber of Commerce Director Suzannah Moore-Hemann said local businesses are encouraged to follow the new mandates to ensure businesses stay open, but the chamber understands the frustration of added rules.
“Our local businesses have been working extremely hard to do what they can to remain open,” Moore-Hemann said. “We recognize and empathize how frustrating guidelines can be; however, we also continue to promote taking all precautions so our county can stay open. The worst case for the sustainability of our business environment would be having another shutdown.”
She said the chamber is serving as representation on regional and state economic recovery efforts, including advocating for guidelines for increased capacities, especially as the weather is shifting to no longer be suitable for outdoor accommodation.
“We, along with so many, are ready to get ‘back to normal’ where we make sure we have ‘keys and wallet’ when we leave our houses, not ‘keys, wallet and mask’ in order to go anywhere — but, in order to do our part to support our local businesses, keeping masks on helps keep our businesses open,” she said.
For now, anyone older than 5 is required to wear a mask when going into a public space or private business. Exceptions for wearing a face covering include while eating or drinking and when a person needs to verify identity such as at a bank or airport, where a mask can be removed for a short period of time.
