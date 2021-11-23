top story Oregon lifts outdoor mask mandate, effective immediately By FEDOR ZARKHIN The Oregonian Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALEM — Oregonians no longer must wear masks in public outdoor settings, state health officials said Tuesday, Nov. 23, lifting a COVID-19 pandemic mandate in place nearly three months.The state has since late August required that everyone wear a mask in a public, outdoor space where social distancing isn’t possible, regardless of vaccination status.The decision to lift the mandate reflected the state’s success cutting cases and hospitalizations, said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen.But, Allen made clear, the road to a full recovery is still long.People should expect to keep wearing masks indoors “for some while,” Allen said, at least into next year. “We don’t know enough to be able to set a useful target at this time.”“We are not yet at a point where we can consider relaxing mask guidelines for indoor settings,” Allen said. “We’re still dealing with limited hospital capacity for all patients.” Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive our breaking news? Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Coronavirus National Updates CDC votes to recommend booster shots, mix-and-match vaccinations The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic U.S. recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports U.S. pandemic toll: in 1 year, half a million Lives CDC: Schools can reopen without teacher shots News of the Weird First reported case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
