Oregon looks to phase in reopening

SALEM — A plan to reopen Oregon’s businesses and allow social gatherings will rely on a three-phase approach, with major decisions coming at the county level.

On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials cautioned current measures regarding physical distancing and hygiene likely will remain in place for months, as some retailers in rural counties prepare to enter the first phase of reopening for in-person activities by May 15.

Brown’s office said the goal with the phased reopening is to “minimize hospitalizations and deaths” and reducing risk to health care and frontline workers.

So far, Oregon has seen far fewer cases and fatalities from COVID-19 compared to other states and countries. Brown credited the stay-home orders and Oregonians’ adherence to safety precautions with the state’s infection rate.

“These sacrifices have prevented as many as 70,000 COVID-19 infections,” she said. “We still don’t have everything we need but things are definitely improving.”

Oregon’s three phases allows businesses, personal service providers and retailers to reopen on a conditional basis, with guidelines for each business sector. Returning to in-person activities will depend largely on the risk factor of each activity, as well as health conditions and the number of COVID-19 cases in each county and region across the state.

Greg Smith, director of the Small Business Development Center, La Grande, said there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m cautious,” he said. “I’m not an expert so like so many others I can offer an option, but it’s only that. In my mind we need to continue to be cautious to ensure public health and at the same time take those small common sense steps that will help open the economy.”

Reopening would be “wonderful” for Union County and Northeast Oregon, he said, but “it’s going to take time to get us out of that hole.”

In all cases, state officials want residents to wear face masks when working in or entering any business, with exceptions for eating and drinking.

Phase 1In counties approved to open during Phase 1, restaurants and bars could allow patrons to dine on-site, so long as tables are 6 feet apart. Employees would need to wear face masks and coverings and all activity must end by 10 p.m.

Fitness centers could open, with limits on the number of occupants, and salons could reopen by appointment only, but they’d need to keep a log of every customer who visits, to allow for contract tracing by health departments if needed.

Standalone retail shops and boutiques also could resume activity under the Phase 1 plans, as long as they can follow specific guidelines laid out by the Oregon Health Authority.

State leaders said they aren’t recommending group gatherings of more than 10 people yet.

A county could move on to Phase 2 after three weeks, only if they continue to meet the parameters of Phase 1.

Before entering Phase 1, a county would need to demonstrate a steady drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations for 14 days, with emergency room visits for COVID-like illness being below what they typically are for influenza.

Duidelines for testing regimens and contact tracing systems, along with supplies of personal protective equipment and other health care capacity also are identified as prerequisites in the state plan.

Counties were able to submit their plans for reopening — and if they met the requirements put forward by the governor — Friday, which Union County did. This was an update to the county’s previous a plan.

Commissioner Matt Scarfo credited JB Brock, Union County emergency services manager, for doing much of the legwork to not only put the original plan together but the revised one.

“With our plan, with the amount of time JB has put in our plan, I truly think that May 15 Union County can open,” Scarfo said.

Phase 2Similar to Phase 1, with expanded gathering sizes, Brown’s office said the goal of Phase 2 is to further expand allowable gathering sizes, allow more people to work together in offices and allow visitation at congregate care facilities.

Phase 3Concerts, festivals will be last to return. Large gatherings won’t see a comeback anytime soon. Initial guidance from the state indicates they will be postponed until at least September, but large events could be delayed beyond that, until a vaccine or prevention is developed, draft guidelines indicate.

Thursday’s announcement followed draft plans the governor’s office released earlier this week.

“It worked. Oregon flattened the curve,” Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said Thursday. “So far, we have avoided the tragic worst case scenarios we have seen play out around the world and in other places in the United States.”

Allen said Oregon’s COVID-19 death rate was the “eighth lowest in the country,” but Allen and Brown cautioned that reopening certain aspects of public life doesn’t mean the virus has diminished, and increased public activity could lead to a spike in infection.

———

Observer reporter Ronald Bond contributed to this article.

