SALEM — Oregon’s official death toll linked to COVID-19 surpassed 9,000 people since the start of the pandemic, according to state data released Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The state has now recorded 9,024 COVID-related fatalities, which includes 62 newly disclosed deaths. As of last week, Oregon through the pandemic had the eighth-lowest death rate among states, according to federal data.

