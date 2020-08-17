LA GRANDE — For the first time in more than a month, Oregon has reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases.
Oregon Health Authority on Monday, Aug. 17, added 192 cases to the statewide tally. The report comes six weeks to the day since the last time Oregon has fewer than 200, when there were 168 cases July 6. It is just the second time since July the total has been under 200.
The total does come on the heels of Oregon's fifth-highest total when there were 412 cases Saturday, but does help bring the seven-day average down to 290. It is also the sixth time in the last 10 days Oregon has had fewer than 300 cases.
There were 252 cases Sunday.
There were no new cases in Union County Monday, which stayed at 398 after reporting one case Saturday and none on Sunday.
Statewide, there are 23,451 COVID-19 cases, according to the OHA, and there have been 388 deaths attributed to the virus by authorities. The mortality rate of known cases of the virus in Oregon currently is at 1.65%, and the positive test rate is 4.54%. Both those rates are among the lowest in the nation.
