SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reported 909 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the span of two days.
The OHA on Thursday, Oct. 8, reported Oregon set a new record for the most new cases in a day, with 484. Then Friday, the state health agency reported another 425 cases.
One workplace outbreak at Planasa Oregon Operations in Klamath County accounted for 59 of the OHA's 484 positive cases Thursday.
"The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee," the report stated.
OHA reported the outbreak investigation started on Oct. 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
The remainder of the new cases were under investigation, "so it is too soon to know the sources of the increase," according to the report.
The OHA also stated the recent increases stem from outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces and social gatherings.
The state's death toll from the virus also rose to 597, with 11 deaths in Thursday's report and three in Friday's.
Seven of the deaths in Thursday's report were from Wasco County. The victims included women ranging in ages from 87 to 103.
Union County's case total ticked up this week as well. The Center for Human Development in La Grande reported on Friday there were two new cases in the county, putting the total at 451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.