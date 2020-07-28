LA GRANDE — Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reported its highest one-day COVID-19-related death total as well as the youngest death in the state attributed to the virus.
Fourteen Oregonians, including a 26-year-old from Yamhill County, were among those who died with COVID-19 on OHA's latest daily report, which moved the state's death toll to 303. There were 342 new cases in the state, which moved the overall total to 17,416.
Union County had no new cases for the seventh day in a row, leaving its total number of cases at 385. The county's positive rate decreased to 13.36%, while the state's positive rate increased to 4.27%.
Jefferson County reported three of the deaths, while Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Deschutes had two each.
Umatilla County had the highest total of new cases with 75, moving its overall total to 1,796. Neither Baker or Wallowa counties had new cases, keeping them at 22 and 18, respectively.
The high death count moved the mortality rate of known cases in Oregon to 1.74%.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced the guidelines Oregon schools would need to adhere to in order to reopen this fall.
Perhaps the biggest key is the state's weekly percentage of positive cases. In order for schools to reopen, one of the baselines is the positive rate over a weekly period needs to be at or below 5% for three straight weeks. Oregon last week fell below that metric for the first time in a month, dipping to 4.8% according to OHA data, and would need to do so for two weeks in a row to hit that requirement.
The state's current positive rate for this week, through Tuesday, is 6.3%. The three-week clock would restart on this baseline if that number is not below 5% by Saturday.
Each county also would have to have a weekly positive rate below 5% and fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 residents in a week for three weeks consecutively to meet the criteria. That would mean Union County would need to have three straight weeks with fewer than three confirmed cases in order to reach this mark.
Since July 19, Union County has had two total cases, but had four the day prior, which would mean the county's clock starts on the 19th and would need to have four or fewer cases between now and Aug. 8.
An exception to the rule states that if there is not spread within the school community, the per 100,000 ratio increases to 30 a week, which would make Union County's limit 8 cases per week. That clock for Union County would start on July 17, also putting it in line to be met during the first week of August.
The earliest the state's percentage for test rates would be met would be the second week of August.
Once within those metrics, a school district can begin in-person education for its students. If, however, a county sees an increase over a seven-day period to more than 20 cases per 100,000 (5 cases in Union County) or a positive test rate of 7.5%, plans to move to distance learning should be prepared for. If those rates increase to 30 per 100,000 or 10% over a week period, then schools should move to distance learning, according to guidance from OHA.
