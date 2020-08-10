There were no new COVID-19 cases in Union County Monday, Aug. 10, and Oregon had its best report in more than a month.
The Center for Human Development reported no new cases for the third day in a row, keeping Union County's total at 394. Meanwhile, Oregon Health Authority reported 227 new cases, pushing the total to 21,488.
The new count is the lowest since 217 were reported by the state July 8, and there was one new death attributed to the virus, putting the overall total at 357.
The state's positive test result rate continues to increase, and Monday was up to 4.53%. Conversely, Union County's has continued its drop and is down to 12.16%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.