SALEM — Like almost all summer outdoor events, the Oregon State Fair is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But those missing elephant ears, turkey legs and other grease or sugar-laden staples sold at the annual event are in luck.
A fair vendor has opened a drive-thru at the fairgrounds offering corndogs, elephant ears, lemonade and other classics throughout the summer.
Brian Bradbury, the operations manager at Pacific Rim Food and Beverage, said this year was supposed to be the first year his company operated the food booths scattered throughout the fairgrounds.
But in May, Bradbury got word the fair had been canceled due to the pandemic.
"It was just unbelievable," said Bradbury, who can't remember the Oregon State Fair ever being canceled while growing up in Salem.
While the fairgrounds were temporarily converted into a hospital, he recalled talking with co-workers and coming up with the idea for a drive-thru selling fried Twinkies, mounds of curly fries and other fare.
So the Taste of a Fair drive-thru was launched three weeks ago with plans for it to remain open through Labor Day when the Oregon State Fair would normally end. The drive-thru is open on Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and on weekends from 12-8 p.m.
Bradbury said his company will come up with a new specialty each week. There are plans to serve turkey legs and "donut dogs," hotdogs encased in maple bars. He also said there have been weekly variations on curly fries that have included garlic and pulled pork.
Bradbury said orders are completed with social distancing measures in place and customers don't get out their cars to receive their baskets of food. He said some hungry customers will park in the lot in front of the fairgrounds and eat right there.
"People are absolutely thrilled by it," he said. "It's been awesome to see."
He said one challenge has been finding ways to package three-pound orders of curly fries and other jumbo-sized food not intended to be a to-go item.
"It's big and it's bulky," he said. "It's not like wrapping up a little hamburger and french fries."
Kim Grewe-Powell, the fair's interim CEO, said in an email it has been exciting to see the Taste of a Fair help fill the void after the fair was canceled. She said the Oregon State Fair is getting ready for next year and is preparing to showcase 2021's entertainment and line-up.
Bradbury said it's hard to tell if the drive-thru will be the first of future changes to the fair's foodservice.
"We just have to wait and see," he said.
