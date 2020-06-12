SALEM — The Oregon Supreme Court has decided Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff erred in his ruling last month that Gov. Kate Brown exceeded her legal authority in issuing executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state's highest court on Friday issued a ruling ordering Shirtcliff to vacate his May 18 decision granting a preliminary injunction to a group of plaintiffs, including Elkhorn Baptist Church in Baker City, who sued the governor May 6.
The Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on Shirtcliff's ruling later on the day he made that decision, so the governor's executive orders, which limit business activity and the size of public gatherings, among other things, have remained in effect over the past few weeks pending the Supreme Court's ruling.
The lawsuit remains in effect, as the Supreme Court's ruling was limited to Shirtcliff's granting of a preliminary injunction.
Shirtcliff agreed with the plaintiffs' contention that because Brown, in issuing several executive orders since March, invoked the state's public health emergency law, chapter 433 of the Oregon Revised Statutes, those orders were constrained by the 28-day limit prescribed in that law.
The governor's lawyers argued the executive orders were not subject to the 28-day limit because Brown, in her initial March 8 declaration of an emergency related to the coronavirus, cited a different law, Oregon Revised Statute chapter 401, which has no time limit.
Oregon Supreme Court Justice Christopher L. Garrett filed an opinion, which Justice Thomas A. Balmer joined, concurring with the governor's lawyers' argument that Brown's executive orders are not limited to 28 days.
That wasn't the only reason Garrett cited in determining that Shirtcliff must vacate his May 18 decision.
Garrett also wrote in his opinion that Shirtcliff exceeded his range of discretion by failing to properly consider the governor's authority during emergencies to determine what is in the public's interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.