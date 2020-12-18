PORTLAND — Oregon will receive fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than expected next week, state health officials said.
KOIN reported officials expected to receive 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week from the federal government, but will now only receive 25,350 doses. Federal officials have told other states to expect fewer doses than expected in next week’s shipments as well.
Officials said they expect to have 35,100 Pfizer doses this week.
Oregon hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday, Dec. 16, to nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a vaccination campaign.
Health officials say they plan to vaccinate 100,000 people statewide by the end of the year.
— Associated Press
