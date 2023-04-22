TRCI
A sign stands at the entrance of Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla as the sun rises April 2, 2021. Assistant Attorney General Robert A. Koch, who argued on behalf of the governor’s office, said a decision against extending immunity would have a “chilling effect” on officials who must make emergency decisions safeguarding Oregonians during a pandemic.

SALEM — Lawyers for the state argued before a federal appeals court Thursday, April 20, that the governor and Oregon Health Authority director shouldn’t be held liable for placing other people ahead of prison inmates for the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

The case stems from a class-action lawsuit filed by Oregon prisoners against high-level state officials. They allege former Gov. Kate Brown and Patrick Allen, then the health authority director, violated the prisoners’ Eighth Amendment rights and exposed them to “cruel and unusual punishment” by failing to give them priority for the vaccine.

