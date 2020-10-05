SALEM — Oregonians who need to take the driving test to get a driver’s license have to pay to go through a third-party, according to the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services.
“Because of COVID-19,” said DMV spokesperson David House, “DMV has not been doing drive tests since March.”
House also said at this time there are drive tests available from third-party testers and through some driver education programs for teens, but he acknowledged those programs have long waiting lists and additional costs.
The DMV lists four companies offering this service. The tests cost from $60 to $75, depending in the company, in addition to DMV fees.
“At this time,” he said, “that is the only available alternative.”
The DMV is currently working to develop procedures to safely bring back in-person testing, House said, but there is no date yet for when that will happen.
“I’m confident we will be able to start offering appointments for drive tests sometime this fall,” House said.
