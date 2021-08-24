JOSEPH — For the second year in a row, Oregon's Alpenfest has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Directors of Oregon’s Alpenfest, a Swiss-Bavarian variation on the typical Oktoberfest, have canceled the festival for the second straight year because of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 case counts in Wallowa County and statewide. The county, as of Monday, Aug. 23, has reported 348 cases of coronavirus, but more than 100 of those have been reported in the month of August.
The festival was to have featured Mollie B & SqueezeBox, one of the most in-demand bands in the polka industry, on Sept 23-26 at the Harley Tucker Rodeo Grounds in Joseph. Since 1975, Alpenfest has been the last major Wallowa County event of the tourist season.
Advance ticket holders will receive refunds, according to Chuck Anderson, Alpenmeister of the festival and president of its nonprofit organization, Alpenfest.
“We regret having to do this, but we were anticipating record attendance because of Mollie B and that would have meant hundreds of guests gathered in an enclosed space,” Anderson said. “Even with face masks, we couldn’t risk the health any of our loyal fans, volunteers or performers.”
The festival has endured ups and downs during its 46-year history. In its first incarnation, “Alpenfest,” it ran from 1975 to 2008, when it was discontinued due to declining attendance.
A new organization revived it as Oregon’s Alpenfest in 2012. Then it was threatened financially in 2019 when it lost its longtime home at the Wallowa Lake Tramway and a giant rented tent proved to be burdensome due to weather, logistical problems and the tent’s rental cost. The setback was averted thanks to assistance from Community Bank.
The 2020 festival had been canceled because Oregon banned large gatherings during an earlier stage of the pandemic. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hadn’t yet taken that step during the current surge in cases, but Anderson said Alpenfest’s board of directors concluded that the risk to attendees was too great.
“There’s no question that we will survive,” Anderson said. “In the early 20th century, despite tough odds, Swiss and German immigrants helped settle Oregon. We aren’t any different.”
The 2022 festival is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
The recent coronavirus spike also claimed another event, as Juniper Jam was canceled, organizers announced Wednesday, Aug. 18.
"The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our region has led us to this heartbreaking decision, and we urge folks to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of this awful virus," the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance said.
Online ticket sales will be refunded, and those who purchased tickets from local outlets are encouraged to return to those locations for their refund.
Next year's event is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2022.
