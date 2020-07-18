LA GRANDE — The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating COVID-19 workplace complaints it received about seven Union County businesses in the last month — including three related to Northwood Investments.
All the complaints against the La Grande company that owns Outdoors RV and Northwood Manufacturing came in a three-day span in mid-June, according to OSHA public information officer Aaron Corvin. Northwood Manufacturing has been the site of a workplace outbreak of the virus.
The Northwood complaints are classified as an “alleged hazard.” Corvin said OSHA cannot comment on complaints that are under investigation. The cases, though, are part of a major surge in complaints OSHA has received related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since early March, we’ve received nearly 7,000 covid-related complaints,” Corvin said in an email to The Observer.
For perspective, he said, the company normally gets roughly 2,000 complaints annually.
One of the complaints against Outdoors RV on June 15 claimed an employee was told not to speak about being exposed to a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Northwood declined to comment on the allegation.
An allegation against Umpqua Holdings in La Grande claimed employees were concerned after another employee showed up with COVID-19-like symptoms.
The Union County complaints were reported between June 15 and July 2. The majority of the complaints submitted to OSHA were related to mask-wearing or social-distancing mandates that Gov. Kate Brown put in place for workers in mid-June. Two complaints also stated an employee was not providing hand sanitizer at rest rooms or break rooms, and another said an employee was not frequently cleaning or sanitizing commonly touched areas.
Wal-Mart in Island City, Miller’s Home Center in La Grande, Tri County Equipment in La Grande, Boise Cascade in Elgin and CJ’s Country Store in North Powder are the other businesses that saw complaints filed with OSHA.
