Outbreak updates for Saturday, March 28, 2020

ELGIN

The Eagle Cap Excursion Train has canceled its Mother’s Day Brunch for Sunday, May 10.

Ed Spaulding, president of the Friends of the Joseph Branch in a news release called the decision to cancel "agonizing," but the move is out of concern over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"A majority of our passengers are of the most vulnerable to the virus and it would be difficult to keep the social distance parameter during the trip," Spaulding stated. "We hope things improve and the statewide restrictions are removed by late May and we will be able to continue with the rest of excursion train season, as planned."

The news release also noted this strategy to reduce the spread of the virus has been successful in other countries.

UNION COUNTY

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported is has received complaints about scam relating to COVID-19.

The scams include offers to provide "pre-paid" test kits for the coronavirus, the immediate availability of a vaccine against the disease and immediate availability — though high-priced) — of personal protective equipment, the sheriff’s office reported Some individuals even claim to be attending physicians and demand immediate payment for services.

"All of these ploys are scams," the sheriff’s office warned.

The Oregon Department of Justice and FBI have reported an increase in scammers leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both. If you spot these scam, contact the Oregon Department of Justice at 503-387-8442 or online at www.oregonconsumer.gov.