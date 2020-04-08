Outbreak updates for Thursday, April 9, 2020

These are the latest significant local and regional developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Look for more comprehensive coverage of these and other COVID-19 stories on our website, www.lagrandeobserver.com, and in subsequent issues of The Observer. Union County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at three as of Wednesday afternoon.
LA GRANDE
•The NE Oregon Joint Information Center announced local authorities identified a secondary site at the Grande Ronde Hospital Pavilion, La Grande, for an alternate care facility in preparation for a potential surge of hospitalized patients due to COVID-19. At the request of the county, the Oregon National Guard on Wednesday delivered cots, bedding and personal care items for this site. The county also will receive a mobile kitchen and refrigerated trailer for food storage for the secondary site.
•Oregon Rural Action announced Tuesday the La Grande Community Garden will not open this year. The nonprofit in a news release stated that keeping the garden closed was due to the importance of Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order.
“Staying home is the primary way we can contribute to slowing the spread of the virus.” according to the statement from Kristin Anderson Ostrom, executive director of Oregon Rural Action.
•The La Grande Optimist Club announced it is postponing its annual fishing derby until further notice.
