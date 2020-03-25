Outbreak updates for Thursday, March 26, 2020

These are the latest significant local and regional developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Look for more comprehensive coverage of these and other COVID-19 stories on our website, www.lagrandeobserver.com, and in subsequent issues of The Observer.

UNION COUNTY•The Oregon National Guard will deliver critical supplies Thursday afternoon to Union County.

The Guard will bring cots, blankets and linens. Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo said the county and Grande Ronde Hospital wants to have a stock of supplies at the ready.

•Union County Parks late Tuesday closed all county campgrounds and restrooms until further notice. This includes Mt. Emily Recreation Area and the reservoirs of Pilcher Creek, Thief Valley, and Wolf Creek.

The county asked day users to adhere to social distancing requirements and maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

Union County has only one confirmed COVID-19 case. Oregon Health Authority and Union County Public Health continue to work on identifying and isolating individuals who may have been in close contact with the person while they were contagious.

UNIONThe Union City Council declared a state of emergency, enabling the city to stand ready to take further action as needed.

BAKER COUNTYBaker County as of Wednesday afternoon does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Baker County had closed its offices to the public, but many are still accessible by phone and email.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue team have set up a military surplus tent at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City to provide extra space for coronavirus patients.

Baker City has closed city hall, 1655 First St., to the public. City employees will continue to work unless they feel ill, Mayor Loran Joseph said Monday afternoon.

NORTH POWDERNorth Powder has closed its city hall to walk-in traffic.

The city offices are open for business during regular office hours, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and are available by telephone. The town’s Public Works Department will continue on as usual other than limiting contact with the public.

The city also has canceled the April 6 city council meeting. If anything of significance comes up before the May meeting, the city will arrange a teleconference.

WALLOWA COUNTYWallowa County as of Wednesday afternoon does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Wallowa County has requested lodging facilities and businesses to participate in a voluntary closure for the next two weeks. The county also issued a reminder that all State Park facilities, overnight campgrounds, trails, restrooms, viewpoints and picnic areas are closed until further notice. This includes Wallowa Lake State Park.