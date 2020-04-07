Outbreak updates for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

These are the latest significant local and regional developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Look for more comprehensive coverage of these and other COVID-19 stories on our website, www.lagrandeobserver.com, and in subsequent issues of The Observer.

LA GRANDE

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Friends of Ladd Marsh announced Monday there will not be a Ladd Marsh Bird Festival this year.

State fish and wildlife has canceled all of its outdoor education events through May 31, including hunter education classes, outdoor workshops, family fishing events and the local birder festival. ODFW said the step is to protect participants, volunteers, staff and others and in compliance with the Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order regarding group gatherings and social distancing.

The state rescheduled the 15th Ladd Marsh Bird Festival for May 14-16, 2021.

More information about the festival can be found on the Friends of Ladd Marsh Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Ladd-Marsh-394897650587061/

ISLAND CITY

Walmart on Saturday began limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at one time.

"Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity," according to a news release from the corporation.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted on a one-out, one-in basis.

The company also announced it will institute one-way movement throughs store aisles this next in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

"We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop," according to the news release.