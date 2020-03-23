Outbreak updates for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

These are the latest local significant developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Look for fuller coverage of these and other COVID-19 stories on our website, www.lagrandeobserver.com, and in subsequent issues of The Observer.

UNION COUNTY

Officials in Union County have taken another step in preparing for the potential of increasing COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the NE Oregon Joint Information Center.

There is one confirmed case in the county, but responders are planning for an increase in need from local communities, leading to the formation of an incident management team. According to the center, the team is akin to organizations that manage wildfires or other disasters.

Union County Emergency Services Manager JB Brock, the local incident commander for the COVID-19 response, explained the team “gives us the ability to plan for an increased operational pace, while also providing what our responders need to maximizes effectiveness.”

The team also will help law enforcement, public health and other services and operations to coordinate and plan for a safe and effective response.

LA GRANDE

The city shut down all park playgrounds, city basketball courts, park restrooms and even downtown’s Max Square. Park spaces themselves will remain open, the city stated, as long as users maintain social distances.

•City Manager Robert Strope announced the city is suspending overtime parking enforcement for the two-hour zones until further notice. Code enforcement continues for other issues.