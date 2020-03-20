These are the latest local significant developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Look for fuller coverage of these and other COVID-19 stories on our website, www.lagrandeobserver.com, and in subsequent issues of The Observer.

UNION COUNTY•The Union County Chamber of Commence announced Friday it is indefinitely postponing the annual Chamber Awards Banquet.

The chamber reported the action was to abide by Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to limit the size of gatherings to more than 25 people “as well as do our part to help slow the spread of the recent coronavirus (COVID19).”

The chamber office is operational but not open to walk-in visitors. Staff is available only by phone (541-963-8588) and email (director@visitunioncounty.org). Check the chamber’s website (www.VisitUnionCounty.org) and social media for updates to follow.

•Union County Public Works is open to the public by appointment only.

•Grande Ronde Symphony Association canceled its spring 2020 rehearsals and events. This includes the April 11 and May 2 Chamber concerts and the May 27 Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra concert.

•Many banks closed offices but drive-throughs and ATMs remain open.

•The Oregon State University has closed all of its Extension Service locations, including in La Grande, to the public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. OSU Extension Service in a n news release stated the closures will remain in effect until further notice. For questions or more information, contact the La Grande office at 541-963-1010.

•The Oregon Department of Forestry effective Monday will close all field offices to the public except by appointment. Offices will remain open and available by phone. Call the La Grande Unit Office at 541-963-3168.

LA GRANDE•La Grande Parks and Recreation rescheduled Pee Wee soccer for May. Meet Your Coach Day will be May 2.

•Veterans’ Memorial Pool is now closed to the public. The April 10 Easter Egg Swim at the pool is canceled.

•The EOU Small Business Development Center is not holding in-person client meetings but is available to offer assistance by phone (541-962-1532) or email (eousbdc@gmail.com).

•Union County Family Law Advisory Committee canceled the April 2 “Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation” workshop.

•The Social Security office is closed.

•Grande Ronde Fitness Club is closed.

ISLAND CITY•Island City City Hall is closed to the public. Staff is available via telephone (541-963-5017) and email (karen@islandcityhall.com). The drive-through remains open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Water/sewer payments can be made at the drive-through window, via telephone with the use of debit/credit cards, or at www.islandcityoregon.com (all fees apply). Late notices and disconnections will be suspended for the month of March.

UNION•Union City Hall, Union Carnegie Library, Union Public Works and the Union Treatment Plant are closed to the public. City operations will continue.

Call City Hall at 541-562-5197 to make an appointment or other arrangements.