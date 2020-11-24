UNION COUNTY — The Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported COVID-19 claimed the life of its third Union County resident.
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one and are grieving," stated Public Health Administrator Carrie Brogoitti in a press release Tuesday, Nov. 24. "As we begin the holiday season with rapidly rising case counts in Oregon this difficult news is a reminder that efforts to slow the spread of the virus are still needed."
The Oregon Health Authority reported the victim was an 89-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23. He was Oregon’s 841st COVID-19 death. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Wallowa County also had its third death from COVID-19. The OHA reported an 89-year-old woman died Nov. 9 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise. She tested positive on Oct. 26 and became Oregon's 833rd COVID-19 death. She had underlying conditions.
CHD reported four new cases Tuesday in Union County and announced that one of the 26 cases reported Monday related to someone who was not a Union County resident, reducing that number to 25. As a result, the county’s total case count stands at 720.
The center in the press release urged Union County residents to take measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the community and asked businesses to "apply paid sick leave liberally." Public health officials have asked people to cancel any plans for Thanksgiving day gatherings to stem the spread of the virus and the disease.
