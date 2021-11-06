Pandemic continues to impact Eastern Oregon food banks

Many food banks across Eastern Oregon have reported an increase in the number of clients they served this year as compared to the previous year.
Boardman Food Pantry, which serves residents of Morrow County, reported an increase in the number of individuals served from 3,470 to 8,570 — a nearly 150% increase since 2020.
“It was quite shocking to see the increase that we’ve had,” said Mary Killion, president of the Boardman pantry.
Killion said the need is not likely to let off.
“I honestly think that we will continue to see an increase, unfortunately,” Killion said. “I really wish we wouldn’t, to be honest, but with the current economic climate I see people having more issues being able to purchase their gas, for instance. They’re going to have to make harder choices on how they spend their money. So I unfortunately see this as a trend.”
The increase in clients also means the Boardman Food Pantry is flirting with the idea of hiring staff to handle the new demand.
“We’ve been a 100% volunteer organization from the beginning, so we don’t have anybody on staff, and we are looking to add that in the future because our numbers are growing,” Killion said. “We see that as an opportunity to improve those supply chain issues, somebody to make those contacts and get those items more efficiently.”
Across Eastern Oregon, the Salvation Army reported it had an increase of roughly 50% in the number of individuals served. But not all food banks have shared this trend.
In Grant County, the local food bank has seen a marked decrease in clients throughout the year — roughly 113 families used the county’s food bank in September, down from its January level of 151, according to food bank board member Tom Sutton.
“The numbers are down. My gut feeling tells me — what I hear — is that they got more food stamps than what they normally get,” Sutton said of the food bank’s typical clients, “and they’re getting paid unemployment better than what they’re making by going to work, so I don’t think they need the food bank.”
The nonprofit Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc. services the Grant County Food Bank, along with food banks in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. Community Connection’s numbers have risen slightly since the previous year.
“When you look at all the modes of service that we do, the food boxes and the produce distribution sites and all of that, we’ve served 15% more people in 2021 compared to the prior fiscal year,” said Margaret Davidson, executive director of Community Connection.
Demand wavers during different times over the year, according to Audrey Smith, the food bank manager for Community Connection. Smith noted this usually happens from September through February, depending on the weather.
“The demand for food boxes across our service area has gone down steadily since December of 2020,” Smith stated. “However, we had a slight increase in the need for food boxes in the month of September, but it’s important to know that food is still available for people who need it.”
Those wishing to make a donation should note the food banks aren’t limited to just food donations — personal care items and household staples also go a long way.
“We could always use paper products — toilet paper, paper towels — household basics,” Killion said. “We never have enough. Our shelves are completely empty all the time no matter how much we donate, and that’s across the board. I would say that at any food pantry that you go to, people would be so happy to get laundry detergent and personal care products and things like that.”
All the region’s food banks indicated they’re appreciative of the donations that are coming in.
“We are so grateful for all the community support we receive, and anyone who has interest in supporting the pantry. Your money isn’t going to waste,” Killion said. “Your resources are not going into a pile. They’re definitely being used.”
