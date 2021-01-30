UNION COUNTY — Even as the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ebb across Oregon and locally, Union County will remain under the state’s most stringent public health measures — as it has since mid-November — until at least Feb. 11.
When Gov. Kate Brown earlier this week announced the update to county risk levels, Union County missed the mark to drop into more lenient restrictions. The county needed to have recorded fewer than 60 new COVID-19 cases and less than 10% overall test positivity during the two-week period from Jan. 10-23, but recorded 98 new cases and 9% positivity during that time, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Now, the county will have to wait until the state’s next “movement week,” which begins on Feb. 7. Changes that week will take effect Friday, Feb. 11. At that point, Union County will have to have met those same thresholds during the two-week period from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6.
The county was off to a good start in that endeavor as of Friday, Jan. 29. In the first six days of the two-week period, the county had tallied 25 new cases of COVID-19, and local test positivity remained below the 10% threshold since Jan. 3, according to the OHA.
If the county manages to average four or fewer cases per day until next Saturday, it will likely be able to drop out of the “extreme risk” category of Oregon’s COVID-19 safety measures, and restaurants will at long last be allowed to seat a limited number of patrons indoors.
Other indoor recreational businesses saw changes to the way they can operate in the meantime. Brown announced this week the state would allow fitness facilities with at least 500 square feet of space to cater to a maximum of six people at a time beginning Friday, unless the facility can separate groups of six into different indoor spaces. In that case, the maximum is 24 people.
“We have seen over the last several weeks that Oregonians have largely complied with risk levels to the point that we have not seen a surge in hospitalizations that would have jeopardized hospital capacity,” the governor said in a press release. “This means we are able to make these adjustments for Extreme Risk counties, which should assist both businesses and Oregonians as we continue to work to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
New school case, another death
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza on Friday reported a positive case of COVID-19 at Greenwood Elementary School. Mendoza in a statement said the building and all classrooms will remain open.
“In order for us to move forward as a school district with students and staff in our buildings, our reality is that we will consider each situation on a case-by-case basis,” Mendoza said. “If the situation or situations dictate, we will be prepared to sanitize and disinfect as appropriate, isolate, quarantine, and close classrooms, cohorts, locations, etc.”
Statewide, daily cases of COVID-19 have dropped steadily, returning to levels not consistently seen since before the two-week freeze in mid-November. Oregon has not reported more than 1,000 new daily cases of the disease since Jan. 16, and on Monday, Jan. 25, reported just 435 new cases — the fewest since Oct. 28, 2020.
Nonetheless, public health entities such as the Center for Human Development, Union County’s public health arm, are reminding people that COVID-19 remains a threat and prevention measures are still vital.
“Simply, we need to get our cases and transmission rates down,” CHD said in a statement. “We have been doing a great job as a community in our response over the last difficult year. We know this has been hard on our community and as difficult as it is to say over and over again we need to do our best to continue to consistently put mitigating practices in place as individuals and a community to slow the spread. Keep your distance, wear a mask, restrict your gatherings, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you’re feeling ill.”
The Oregon Health Authority in a press release revealed the 17th Union County resident to die of the disease was a 61-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 21, and died Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Boise.
The 1,171 cases of COVID-19 in Union County had resulted in 17 deaths: a rate of death of about one in every 69.
In all, as of Friday, more than 431,619 Americans had died from COVID-19. Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States on Jan. 21, 2020 — just over a year ago — the nation has accrued an average of 1,154 new COVID-19 deaths every day.
Vaccinations picking up speed
The vaccine rollout in Oregon, like most states in the U.S., was notably slow in the weeks following the emergency use authorizations of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. However, that effort has now picked up speed, and hundreds of thousands of Oregonians have now received at least one of their two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
“The (local) vaccine roll out has gone smoothly,” CHD said in a statement. “There are still some issues with allocations of vaccine from the state and we ask for our community’s patience as we try to move through this process with what we are being give.... We distributed more than 700 vaccines in the first week and estimate that we will be able to vaccinate that many or more this week with hopes of concluding our Phase 1A groups and beginning to get our Phase 1B Group 1 complete as well.”
As of Thursday, Jan. 28, 359,370 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been injected into Oregonians across the state, according to a press release from the Oregon Health Authority.
It remains unclear how much of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. However, to fully vaccinate 70% of Oregon’s population of roughly 4,218,000 residents, the state needs more than 5.9 million doses of vaccine. According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, the state has received an average of approximately 100,000 vaccine doses per week since the first doses arrived on Dec. 16. At that rate, Oregon will have received enough doses to achieve herd 70% vaccination in mid-March 2022.
Union County getting 300 more doses
The limited supply of vaccine doses has caused disruptions in the supply chain since vaccination got underway, most recently when Brown announced that 32,000 doses would be redirected for Portland-area distribution from other parts of the state. Union County will not see a decrease in allocated doses next week, according to OHA Director Pat Allen, who indicated the county will receive 300 doses next week.
Mote vaccinations could be coming nationwide. The Biden administration announced on Tuesday the U.S. intends to purchase an additional 200 million vaccine doses from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna for the summer of 2021, which could help put the U.S. — and Oregon — on track for herd immunity sooner.
Meanwhile, the slow and steady rollout of existing vaccines continues. Locally, the Center for Human Development opened up vaccination to Phase 1B, group one, this week. That group includes child care workers as well as early learning and K-12 educators and staff. Vaccination also is open to health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, and others eligible under Phase 1A.
Wildflower Lodge, for example, has vaccinated roughly half of its staff and residents, including all of the facility’s memory care staff, according to manager Carlene Bolen.
The CHD is offering updates on vaccination and scheduling for eligible groups. To sign up for updates, go to chdinc.org/subscribe and enter your email address. For more information on Oregon’s statewide vaccine schedule and phasing, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
