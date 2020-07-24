HALFWAY — Melody Huff tried to remain optimistic that not even a pandemic could stop an event that's been a Baker County summer tradition for almost a century.
The Baker County Fair and Panhandle Rodeo at Halfway was set to celebrate its 99th year during the Labor Day weekend.
(The event is separate from the Baker County Fair in Baker City, scheduled for the first week of August.)
"We were excited," said Huff, who's in her second year as president of the Pine Valley Fair Association.
But as the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise in Oregon, and Gov. Kate Brown set a limit of 10 people attending indoor social gatherings, Huff's optimism confronted reality.
Last week the Fair Association's board of directors and members, about 20 people in all, met in Halfway to discuss the situation.
Huff said the consensus was clear. The association voted to cancel the fair and rodeo.
The youth livestock show and sale will happen on Sept. 6, probably as a virtual event in which children will record videos of the animals they have raised, and bidding done online. Krischele Whitnah, the livestock superintendent, said she is working on the details of that event.
Huff said the impediments to putting on the fair and rodeo were insurmountable. She said she had talked with organizers of the Haines Stampede Rodeo, which took place July 3 and 4. She said the changes made in Haines due to the pandemic, including sanitizing the bleachers, would not have been possible in Halfway.
"We were going to be short of volunteers anyway," Huff said.
The reason, she said, is that many veteran volunteers are older than 60, in the higher-risk group for severe complications from the virus.
The obstacle for the fair is the limit on the number of people who can attend an indoor event, Huff said.
With just 10 people allowed in the exhibit hall — some of whom would be staff — the event just isn't practical, she said.
"It's just not going to work," Huff said.
In addition to the specific challenges with the rodeo and fair, Huff said an overriding concern was the possibility that a child could become infected while participating in the fair.
"How would we feel if some kid got sick?" Huff said. "We own the grounds. There is a liability issue."
Although the decision to cancel the fair and rodeo seemed unavoidable, that's not to say it was an easy one to make, Huff said.
"We're looking forward to celebrating 100 years next year," Huff said.
