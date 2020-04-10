You are the owner of this article.
Pianist performs COVID concert

Covid concert 1.jpg

Spectators listen to show tunes Wednesday outside the Pendleton home of classically trained pianist Suzi Wood.

 Photo by Kathy Aney/EO Media Group

PENDLETON — It was live music with a social distancing twist.

The performer sat inside her Pendleton home Wednesday afternoon playing her baby grand piano, the sound flowing out a front window to spectators sitting in cars, lawn chairs or sprawled on the grass.

Suzi Wood started playing piano 69 years ago at age 5. With Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order decreeing the closure of all but essential businesses, the piano teacher stopped instructing students in mid-March and was at loose ends.

COVID concert 2.jpg

Suzi Wood plays show tunes Wednesday from her Pendleton home to an audience social distancing on her lawns and in their cars.

So the classically trained pianist messaged friends and neighbors, inviting them to a concert like none they had ever attended. She would play show tunes inside, while they listened from afar. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, about 20 people positioned themselves in the Woods’ front yard, across the street and in vehicles.

Wood’s husband, Pendleton City Councilor Chuck Wood, offered refreshments and an array of pandemic supplies: masks, gloves and hand wipes.

Two cyclists cruised up and leaned their bikes against a tree. A family of three and their dog settled into a spot of lawn on the parking strip. Wood stepped out onto her porch and greeted her fans.

She dedicated the concert to two friends who died last week, one from COVID-19 complications and the other of cancer.

“If you feel like getting up and dancing, please do that,” she said.

She re-entered the house, appearing at a living room window where she sat down at the piano. Almost immediately “Exodus” flowed from the house, strong and easily heard a block away.

The tunes kept coming — “Born Free,” “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “It’s a Wonderful World,” Memory,” “Piano Man,” “The Morning After,” “My Heart will Go On,” “Nadia’s Theme,” “I Dreamed a Dream” and “All I ask of You.” Motorists driving by slowed to give a listen.

“I did this for my friends who were getting cabin fever,” Wood said. “With being locked in our homes, we needed uplifting things. I thought show tunes, something people could identify with.”

