UNION — Oregon State Police and Union County Sheriff’s Office found and searched two illegal marijuana grow sites in Union, according to a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The two operations were at separate properties. Oregon State Police was issued a search warrant after an investigation into the two unlicensed operations.
During the search, investigators found 2,168 marijuana plants and at least $4,000 in cash. They also seized one weapon.
No arrests were made at the time of the search, but the Union County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the case.
