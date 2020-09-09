LA GRANDE — Oregon is closing in on the kind of COVID-19 numbers the state hasn’t seen in three months.
Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Sept. 9, reported 125 new cases of the coronavirus in the state — including one in Union County. The daily case count is the lowest since there were 124 cases reported on June 25. It’s also the fourth day in a row there have been fewer than 200 cases — the last three daily totals were 190 Sunday, 154 Monday and 169 Tuesday. That’s the longest streak of sub-200 days since there were six such days in late June. The average number of cases the last seven days is down to 206. The has had 12 days in a row with less than 300 cases, and on seven of those days the count has been below 200.
Oregon has had 90 consecutive days with more than 100 cases, including a peak of 437 on July 16. Wednesday’s count was the fourth lowest since that stretch began, with June 25, June 17 (122) and June 14 (101) the only days with a lower total.
The last time there were fewer than 100 cases in Oregon was when the OHA reported 72 cases on June 10.
The count brought the state’s overall total to 28,471, and bumped Union County’s total to 424. Oregon’s positive test rate is maintaining at 4.57%, but OHA earlier in the week reported a second consecutive week with the state’s weekly positive rate was below 5% — a metric that needs to be met three weeks in a row to help schools statewide move closer to reopening in person. The last two weeks, the state’s rate has been 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Those also are at levels not seen since June.
OHA reported eight new deaths attributed to the virus, putting the overall mortality count since the pandemic started at 494. That decreased the known survival rate in Oregon to 98.26%.
The known hospitalization rate has decreased to 7.78%. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 106 patients in Oregon hospitals with known COVID-19 cases and an additional 41 with suspected cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.