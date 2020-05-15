Public portion of Union County Fair canceled

LA GRANDE — The public portion of the Union County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by the Union County Fair Association, following Gov. Kate Brown’s May 7 announcement regarding crowd sizes and events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor announced that large gatherings such as conventions, festivals and major concerts and live-audience sporting events will not be allowed at least until September.
The Union County Fair has been running for more than 100 years. It was set for July 29-Aug.1.
Amy Horn, president of the Union County Fair Association, said the fair’s livestock show and auction, major events for 4-H and FFA, will continue in some format.
“Something will happen, we just don’t know what that will look like,” Horn said.
She said possibilities include a virtual livestock show and auction or ones conducted with a limited number of people. The 4-H and FFA are in charge of determining how the events will be set up.
Horn said the Union County Fair Association is a strong backer of 4-H and FFA.
“The board (also known as the Union County Fair Association) is fully committed to the 4-H and FFA members and their families,” Horn said.
Horn said the association is grateful for the help it is continuing to receive from the public.
“We would like to thank our community for their continued support, not just for the fair but our local youth and the agricultural education programs that are so vital to our country,” she said.
Horn hopes the fair can return in its traditional form a year from now.
“As disappointed as we are, we look forward to reopening the fair to the public in 2021,” she said.
