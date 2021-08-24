SALEM — Political redistricting hearings around the state next month have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, legislative leaders announced Monday, Aug. 23.
The House and Senate redistricting committees had announced a series of hearings beginning Sept. 8 in Bend.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, lawmakers will conduct the hearings virtually.
"This will ensure a safe, transparent process where Oregonians from every community can make their voice heard and provide input on Oregon’s next set of legislative and congressional maps," House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, announced Monday in a joint statement.
At least one hearing would have been held in each of the five current congressional districts. The move will cancel visits to Eugene, Salem, Oregon City, Portland and Beaverton.
The revised schedule of 12 virtual hearings is now based on congressional district. Each hearing will discuss not only the congressional districts, but the House and Senate legislative districts in the same area.
A sample proposal of new legislative and congressional maps will be released at a joint committee meeting of the House and Senate redistricting committees on Sept. 3. Alternative maps submitted by the public or groups must be received by Sept. 7.
The committees will submit at least one proposed set of maps to the Legislature at the beginning of the special session on Sept. 20. The Oregon Supreme Court has set a Sept. 27 deadline for the maps to be approved by the legislature and governor and sent to the court.
All of Oregon east of the Cascades is in Congressional District 2.
