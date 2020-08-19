SALEM — Applications are live for Oregon’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support program.
Funds to the Oregon Cultural Trust will be available to Oregon cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The $25.9 million in funding is part of the $50 million relief package for Oregon culture the Oregon Legislature recently approved.
Applications are due by noon on Monday, Aug. 24, and approved funds must be distributed by Sept. 15. You can find more information at culturaltrust.org.
Funds will be distributed through the Cultural Trust statewide network of County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions. Funding will be determined based on eligible request amounts, an award allocation formula that establishes a base amount of funds per county or tribe and the organization’s fiscal size. COVID-19 expenses previously reimbursed by other federal CARES Act programs are not eligible. Complete guidelines are posted on the Cultural Trust website.
