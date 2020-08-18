ELGIN — Two Stella Mayfield Elementary alums donated $5,000 worth of school supplies to their old school Saturday morning, including decorative notebooks, mechanical pencils, highlighters, erasers and folders.
“You have no idea what a difference this will make for our kids,” Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif told brothers Chris Kurtz of Tigard and Damon Kurtz of Canby.
Greif told the brothers the donations will touch the hearts of Stella Mayfield’s students, many who are from families that cannot afford school supplies. Greif said being able to give children their own school supplies, ones they will value as personal possessions, will mean an enormous amount to them at the start of the school year.
Chris Kurtz, a 1985 Elgin High School graduate, and Damon Kurtz, a 1989 EHS graduate, both attended Stella Mayfield more than three decades ago.
“This school was part of our family. It is a way to give back,” Chris Kurtz said.
The school supplies were delivered by Elves on a Mission, a community service organization Chris Kurtz created three years ago that focuses on foster children in Northeast Oregon. Damon Kurtz’s company, Allegiance Logistic, donated the supplies Elves on a Mission delivered.
Greif and Lowann VanLeuven, a friend, assisted the Kurtz brothers. Greif and VanLeuven also are Stella Mayfield and Elgin High School alums.
Chris Kurtz said the primary focus of Elves on a Mission is to help foster children in Union, Wallowa and Baker counties. Each year it provides Christmas presents and school supplies to all foster children in the three counties. Helping these children is close to the hearts of Chris and Damon Kurtz because they also were foster children.
The donation of back-to-school supplies to Stella Mayfield was outside the normal scope of work Elves on a Mission take on.
The school supplies will be presented to students during the first week of classes, which are set to start on Aug. 31.
“Each student will have their own individual bag (of supplies),” Greif said.
Students will be urged to use only their own school supplies as a precaution against COVID-19.
Greif said the Kurtz brothers’ donation not only will help children of families who are hurting financially but also will help the school district meet state COVID-19 standards. She explained that school districts are being encouraged to provide supplies to students this fall rather than have them bring in their own to help protect against spreading the virus.
