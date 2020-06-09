NORTH POWDER — North Powder Superintendent Lance Dixon had a simple message during the charter school’s graduation commencement speech Saturday as it related to the class of 2020 and the last three months of their high school careers: Remember the good.
“Being remembered for bad reasons dissipates the memory over time, but the good reasons stay with people forever,” he said in a recorded commencement speech shown Friday night at La Grande Drive-in. “Tonight I want to focus on the good, and by good I mean the things you as a class have taught us and are remembered for.”
The commencement, among the unique celebrations this spring, is not likely to be forgotten. The two-day event included the video speeches and a slideshow at the drive-in Friday night, then Saturday the seniors received their diplomas before a parade weaving through the streets of the town.
While the coronavirus pandemic that brought the end to the school year for Oregon students in mid-March was touched on, each participant giving commencement speeches instead looked back at the positive accomplishments of the 16 seniors in the class of 2020, and in some instances, what the instructors themselves learned from the students.
“A teacher never stops learning, and you, class of 2020, were some of my best teachers,” said elementary school teacher Dana Marlia, who was a fifth-grade teacher for those in the 2020 group. “Many of the teaching principles I stand by today are because of you, my teachers, seven years ago.… It is your turn now to go out into the world and continue to be the teachers you are destined to be.”
Salutatorian Roper Bingham carried this theme in his speech, noting he learned a valuable life lesson from his 15 classmates before listing off some of what each had taught him: from having the boldness to speak up and working hard to being there for those around you.
“May we all choose to use the lessons we have learned, and live our best life,” he said.
High school principal Molly Smith taught second grade for the 2020 class about a decade ago, then moved to third grade with them to continue her tutelage of the group. She listed patience, that relationships matter, persistence and setting high standards among the lessons she gained from that first year with the students. In moving to teach third grade with the class, she noted the lesson there was that “trying something new is good for the soul.”
Elementary school teacher Allie Scott, who began as an educator as a student teacher when the class was in first grade, also pointed to the students’ perseverance, not only through the years but in how they responded to the coronavirus fallout.
“Over the last 12 years you’ve proven yourselves to be strong and persevered through a number of things: school sports hardships, loss, but you didn’t give up,” she said. “You are here right now in this moment showing all of us that you’ve made it.”
Valedictorian Michelle Williams also spoke of lessons learned during what she called a “memorable” senior year that had “more change and new territory than anyone anticipated.”
Enjoy each moment, she said, pointing to the fact that nobody knew March 12 would end up being the last day they attended class together at North Powder.
“But that is how life works,” she said. “You never know when the last time will be. It is important to appreciate every moment and live life to the fullest, because it is those little everyday moments we take for granted that we end up missing the most.”
High school instructor Blake Jones added he is confident the struggles of the last few months will lead to benefits in the long run.
“I can’t help but wonder how the end of your high school year will be viewed over time,” he said. “Life has taught us that seemingly bad things, and even tragedy, can eventually lead to positive events. Could it be that what seems so bad could result in some good? I have seen the class of 2020 turn things around too many times to believe otherwise.”
