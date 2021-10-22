LA GRANDE — The word “quarantine” is now a little less ominous-sounding to La Grande School District students and staff.
The number of days La Grande School District students and staff must be quarantined after close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive or was suspected of being so has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days.
The La Grande School District announced the four-day reduction on Thursday, Oct. 21, in a press release. The shorter quarantine period rule went into effect immediately. The district made its shorter quarantine decision in partnership with the Center for Human Development.
Students and staff who are identified as a close contact are now able to return to school after 10 days if they have no COVID-19 symptoms during their quarantine period and they submit to a visual screening and temperature check at the main office on their return date before entering classrooms.
What is the reason for this change? The local public health authority, which in Union County’s case is CHD, determines the length of quarantine and exclusion periods based on guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and on local context. Local factors for determining COVID-19 risk continue to be hospitalization rates, medical provider capacity, case counts, vaccination rates and overall community health.
During the COVID-19 delta surge, case counts and hospitalizations peaked in Union County. Current data is indicating that local context is improving and so quarantine lengths are being relaxed for schools. If there is another spike in COVID-19 cases, these rules would likely change again, according to the press release.
LGSD Superintendent George Mendoza said the change will help students.
“We know students need consistent, quality classroom instruction for optimal learning, and teachers and staff need time with students,” he said. “We know quarantines are going to happen, but reducing that by four days is helpful.”
Students who are vaccinated and not exhibiting symptoms or are confirmed COVID-19 cases within the last 90 days are not required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact. The La Grande School District said all students and families with individuals experiencing any COVID-19, flu or cold-like symptoms should stay home and not come to school.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
