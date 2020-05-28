Restaurant Rap: Riding out the coronavirus

It is a crazy time to be in the restaurant business. Hi, I’m Sandy Sorrels, and I have had a restaurant in La Grande since 1982 (Ten Depot Street). We have faced a lot of challenges over the years, but the coronavirus epidemic is proving to be the most challenging. That is why I wanted to write this column from the perspective of a small business owner trying to adapt. Future columns will have information about other restaurants in our area and what they are doing to survive.
When we closed on March 16, we had a fully stocked restaurant, ready for the week ahead.
Saint Patrick’s Day was the next day. We had plenty of corned beef and cabbage and Guinness stout. And then wham! We were quiet.
We sold some corned beef through takeout. We froze some items and gave the rest to the employees.
We stayed closed for six weeks, opening again for Mother’s Day weekend takeout. That proved to be successful. But when we tried again the following weekend, we had little business.
Several local restaurants have opened again for sit-down meals, including Bud Jackson’s, the Long Branch and Mamacita’s International Grill. We have had a lot of calls at the restaurant from people hoping we would be open.
Mamacita’s is starting table service again and moved tables to a safe distance inside where there is good air movement and also have many outside tables for when the weather is good.
My restaurant is just not ready to make the leap to reopen. Since many people are still staying home, it is questionable whether we would have enough customers to not operate at a loss. Also, I have seen the illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing how the virus can spread through a restaurant even though there is proper distancing. We have a lot to figure out.
There is a controversy over the wearing of masks Customers and workers are mandated to wear masks as a condition of opening, but some people refuse as a political statement. As a restaurant owner, I don’t want to be the one telling customers to wear a mask. I also don’t particularly want to be in the air space of someone not wearing one.
Outside seating, however, is deemed safe with proper distancing. For re-entry into the world of dining out, this is a safer bet.
At Ten Depot Street we are planning to have outside seating this summer and maybe do socially distanced pop-up events. I understand Side A Brewing, which is doing takeout, is not opening for indoor dining yet either, but will have seating outside soon. Finding ways to ride this out is the key to our survival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.