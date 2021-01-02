UNION COUNTY — At least one restaurant in Union County is joining with others across Oregon in flouting state public health measures that aim to slow the spread of COVID-19. The mass reopening has the backing of a far-right group, the People’s Rights Network.
The move comes as continued prohibition of in-person dining services eats into restaurants’ revenue. Many have had to cut staff, even with the help of government aid programs.
Pushed to the edgeA restaurant in Elgin is taking part in the early opening movement. Teri Fuhrman, owner of Cowboy and Angel’s Place, said her restaurant opened three weeks ago with backing from the People’s Rights Network.
“The most important thing is trying to keep from losing the restaurant,” Fuhrman said. “Takeout … doesn’t work for keeping the doors open and trying to keep somebody here. And you’ve got three restaurants and then you’ve got the drive-thru here in Elgin — we’re all struggling.”
Cowboy and Angel’s Place has had to lay off half its employees due to the pandemic, from eight before down to four now, including Fuhrman and her husband. She said that had they not opened for in-person dining some three weeks ago, the restaurant would have survived only another month, perhaps, even with help from government aid programs.
“It just is to the point that, we believe as long as we meet the standards required with the mask and the sanitizing of hands and, you know, taking care of the tables and all of the ways that we can keep our staff safe and the customers safe, we’re going to have people sit down and eat,” Fuhrman said.
Cowboy and Angel’s Place, she said, would be following previous guidance on wiping down tables and spreading people out in the restaurant, but she said it was up to customers whether they would wear a mask while inside.
Fuhrman’s message of desperation has been echoed across the state as many restaurants prepare to reopen en masse in the new year. She said that the Summerville Store and Tavern was providing in-person dining services, though the Summerville Tavern denied that claim.
The Oregon Trail Restaurant in Baker City moved to open during the in-person dining prohibition earlier in December.
Troubling tiesFuhrman’s restaurant is part of the larger movement to reopen businesses across Oregon. That movement is backed by a far-right group known as the People’s Rights Network, which was originally organized by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.
Bundy has an ever-growing history of far-right activism. He led the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife refuge in 2016 and was involved in the storming of the Idaho state capitol in August. His groups have been tied to the white supremacy movement and militia groups by organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups.
The People’s Rights Network has played a role in coordinating the mass early reopening, including supporting local businesses’ efforts. Fuhrman said the network has played a supportive role in helping her restaurant reopen while minimizing the risk of repercussions.
“(The People’s Rights Network is) standing for us and trying to find ways to make sure we do everything we’re supposed to do to keep from getting in too much trouble and to be able to call them up if somebody shows up, you know,” Fuhrman said. “We had somebody introduce us to this from Baker County, and gave us the information we needed to know about what to do.”
The Oregon branch of the People’s Rights Network was involved with the violent clashes between protesters and police at the Oregon capitol during the Dec. 21 special legislative session. After protesters entered the Capitol, which was closed due to COVID-19, pushing broke out between police and the demonstrators. Police were sprayed with a chemical irritant akin to mace or bear spray and they responded by deploying inert pepper balls, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
After the protest became physical, People’s Rights issued an “emergency call to action” to its members, urging them to gather at the state capitol in support of the protesters.
“The doors were opened, people entered the building and the State Police began to assault, gas and arrest our neighbors,” reads a message issued to supporters on Dec. 21. “This continued to grow outside of the building as well, as the police continued to physically assault People at our capital. THIS IS AN EMERGENCY CALL TO ACTION. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT THE CAPITAL IF YOU ARE IN THE VICINITY IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE NEED IMMEDIATE MEDICAL AND PHYSICAL SUPPORT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!”
A leader in the Oregon People’s Rights Network, Bruce “B.J.” Soper, was seen at the protest in videos posted to social media. According to the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, Soper runs the Central Oregon Constitutional Guard paramilitary group, and Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that he has sent threatening messages to public officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two journalists were assaulted during the protest and five protesters were arrested, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
Oregon dividedOregon’s state government has been unambiguous about the dangers of in-person activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as cases skyrocketed to unprecedented levels in November, the state put strict limits on that activity in an effort to slow the spread.
In the ensuing six weeks, even with stringent public health measures in place, Oregon recorded more than 40,000 additional cases of COVID-19 and more than doubled its death toll. And even as cases taper off in Union County, fears loom about the potential for a new COVID-19 surge following the Christmas holiday.
Nonetheless, some elected officials across the state have been openly supportive of businesses reopening against guidelines. The mayors of Sandy and Estacada, the mayor-elect of Troutdale, and an incoming city councillor in Gresham have voiced their support for the move, among others.
Locally, officials have yet to make clear their positions for or against reopening in defiance of state guidelines.
Union County commissioner Donna Beverage declined to take a stance on the issue and described the movement’s origins in Sandy as “quite a little revolution.”
“My position is that each business can make their decision whether they’re going to oppose it or not,” Beverage said. “I’m not in favor of them opposing it.… I think that would be an individual decision on their part. I would not, you know, support it or go against it.”
Beverage said her job as a county commissioner is to worry about the “bigger picture,” including mental health and housing, not just COVID-19.
County commissioners Paul Anderes and Matt Scarfo did not return requests for comment by press time, nor did officials from the city of La Grande.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown condemned the behavior of businesses that plan to defy state orders and of elected officials who support the move in a press release on Thursday, Dec. 31.
“Let me be clear: Local elected officials do not have the authority under Oregon law to disregard my emergency orders or to authorize anyone else to do so,” the governor said. “Any businesses that reopen in violation of state risk level requirements for their county will be subject to fines and enforcement. Undoubtedly, those same local elected officials who are encouraging businesses to fully reopen and flagrantly disregard public health are unlikely to have the backs of businesses when faced with fines and penalties, nor are they likely to be willing to be held responsible for the public health impacts their actions create.”
