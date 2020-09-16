PENDLETON — The sun sat high in the smoke-filled Pendleton sky early Sunday, Sept. 13, by the time participants in the Pendleton Round-Up’s Indian Village began assembling this year’s village.
Gone were the predawn lines of cars, the hundreds of teepees and the familiar sight of the canvas-draped structures that cover the land north of the Round-Up Arena. In their place arose a smattering of tripods, the internal structure of the teepees, raised in honor of those that have died in the past year.
Lona Pond, the whip woman for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, helped to organize the people required to raise the tripods and invited the directors of both Happy Canyon and the Pendleton Round-Up to participate in the ceremony.
“Ceremonies like this are important to Happy Canyon and Round-Up,” said Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins. “I’ve been on the board now for 10 years and I don’t think I’ve been involved in anything quite this neat.”
Pond took the time to guide the small gathering of directors through the steps of the assembly process, from picking appropriate poles to tying and wetting knots properly.
“For us Indian people, the oral history, which was shown today, is how you learn how to do things and how you work together as a family,” said Pond. “The Indian Village, the Pendleton Round-Up and the Happy Canyon — we are a family, and this is how we work together.”
The group of directors, under the careful direction of Pond, Marie Dick, an Indian elder, and several other members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, raised three tripods in honor of those who have died in the last year and the fight against COVID-19.
Pond said the first teepee was in honor of longtime Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon members who died within the last year.
, including former Happy Canyon “Indian bride” Verna Dee Conner and former Happy Canyon Director Fritz Hill.
“They’re not just volunteers,” said Pond. “They are participants in this Pendleton Round-Up. The Indian village is often left out, but it brings in an awareness to everyone about our Indian culture.”
The second of three teepees raised by the directors was in honor of COVID-19 victims, while the third served to honor COVID-19 survivors.
Elsewhere at the Indian Village, Curtis and Phyllis Bearchum raised a trio of tripods, dutifully tying a red ribbon to the top of each in honor of the fight against COVID-19 before joining the group for a brief ceremony.
“The setting up of the frames to memorialize the people who have gone before us — who won’t be with us this year or next year — the ones in the past who aren’t with us anymore, our family and friends,” Curtis Bearchum said.
