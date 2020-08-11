LA GRANDE — One full week has been completed since Oregon’s school reopening metrics were announced, and it was a week that saw few counties manage to meet the standards put in place by state health authorities and the governor’s office.
The state failed to meet the positive rate percentage of COVID-19 cases it is supposed to be at or under for schools to reopen in person to be an option, and only five of the state’s 36 counties — Gilliam, Wheeler, Wallowa, Lake and Curry — kept their numbers for the week ending Aug. 8 below the weekly limit of 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals. Gilliam, Wheeler, Lake and Wallowa all went without a case for the previous week, and Curry had just one case.
A sixth county, Klamath, was right at the threshold, according to the weekly update from Oregon Health Authority. OHA listed the state’s positive rate at 5.4%.
Many counties — Union and Baker among them — not only exceeded the threshold for the week but saw the limit surpassed in just one day. Union County had six new cases in the last week, but has to keep the weekly total under three for three straight weeks, and had one day alone — Tuesday — where that total was surpassed. Baker County can’t reopen unless it has three weeks in a row with fewer than two cases, and that barriers was broken twice in a week that saw eight cases in the county.
It wasn’t just rural counties that missed the mark. The state’s most populous county, Multnomah, had two days where it blasted through the weekly limit of 82 cases, as on consecutive days late in the week it had 110 and 87, while Marion County had three days where it exceeded its allowable total.
Counties fared better at meeting the exception standard of 30 cases per 100,000 residents, a mark that would allow kindergarten through third graders to attend school or allow districts with 100 or fewer students to return to the classroom. That number also is the mark schools have to stay under in order to remain open once they do resume in-person teaching. Sixteen counties — Union County among them — stayed under the total for the week. The other counties that missed the in-person mark but met the exception were Crook, Josephine, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Benton, Tillamook and Clatsop.
Several counties that surpassed the exception total also did so in a day, among them Grant, Sherman, Malheur, Harney, Umatilla, Morrow and Wasco. Umatilla County, which had nearly 300 cases last week, exceeded its limit of 24 cases seven days in a row.
The numbers put in place by the state leave very little margin for error for counties in their efforts to reopen schools. Twenty of the state’s counties have a limit of five or fewer cases before they fail to meet the metric to reopen schools. Seven counties fall short every time they have one case.
The state’s rate of positive cases needs to be at 5% or lower three weeks in a row before counties can reopen their schools, and counties need to be at the 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 individuals three weeks in a row before they can reopen.
Currently, Wheeler County is the only county in the state that has been in the acceptable reopening range allowed by the state three weeks in a row. Curry has reached that mark two weeks in a row.
Counties that have at least three weeks in a row at or below 30 cases per 100,000 and could reopen to younger students or open fully if their districts are small enough include Wheeler, Wallowa, Union, Josephine, Curry, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Benton and Tillamook.
