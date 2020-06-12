LA GRANDE — Like many organizations that made the transition to virtual meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in La Grande are taking their experience to the internet.
“There are a variety of things available,” said Angie D’Antonio, leader for Girl Scout Troop 50145. “Camps closed for the summer so they mail supplies. People meet mostly via Zoom.”
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts of the United States of America told local troops not to hold meetings until Aug. 31, D’Antonio said. To keep troops together and continue the Scouting experience, D’Antonio has encouraged girls to participate in the camping activity projects and invited guest speakers for weekly Zoom meetings. The activity packets from the national organization offer three experiences to get girls outdoors and active: the camp adventures at home marketplace, at-home outdoor activities and virtual outdoor events.
The marketplace allows girls to sign up for events across the nation, with prices between $25-$100, depending on age group and activity. Parents can use the marketplace to purchase gear for activities such as camping, crafting and sporting equipment to use along with the virtual guides. The girls’ at-home outdoor activities are self-guided activities to complete from home, with a focus on nature.
A “Camp in Campout” will be June 27 with addition events in the works for July and August. The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington are providing girls with camping related activities and suggestions for girls to do at home, and those who register and complete the event will receive a patch to commemorate the occasion.
D’Antonio is offering the girls in her troop the opportunity to participate in these programs in addition to her own troop’s weekly online meetings. Prior to the pandemic, the troop would meet less often, but with the girls no longer in school and missing their friends, they asked to meet more frequently.
“I don’t think they love doing the meetings virtually. They miss getting together,” D’Antonio said. “But it is nice to still see everyone and talk. The speaker series is something the girls are enjoying and something we wouldn’t normally have done.”
In addition to badge work, D’Antonio has introduced a guest lecture series into the meetings. Girls have the chance to talk to professionals from a variety of fields including a movie producer, Broadway performer, professional chef, aquanaut and special effects makeup artist.
Boy Scouts
The Eastern Oregon District of Boy Scouts of America Troop 514 held its last in-person meeting in March. With students no longer in school, the troop decided to cancel meetings for the foreseeable future according to scoutmaster Stephen Koza, but badge work continued.
“Since our meetings were canceled, some of the parents and volunteers took up working with some of the boys via Zoom to work on their rank advancement and merit badge work,” Koza said. “Eric Valentine and M.J. Heather, who worked on merit badges with some of the boys, found the Zoom platform worked very well as the boys were able to focus on the work being done without the distractions of others being around them.”
In-person meetings for the troop will resume June 22 with adherence to state guidelines.
Koza said outings such as camping will also return slowly as the troop works through logistics. National events and campouts have been canceled. With the extra time, he added, the boys can continue to work on their merit badges and individual projects.
“Overall, we’re excited to get started back up,” Koza said. “We want to do it properly to protect everyone and stay within the proper guidelines. We also want to keep the Scouts engaged during this time.”
