The Oregon Health Authority reported 17 COVID-19 cases in Union County and seven in Wallowa County Monday, Oct 25, among the 2,293 cases that came in over the weekend. It brings the total in the counties during the pandemic to 3,211 in Union County and 693 in Wallowa County. There were no new deaths reported in either county, with those numbers staying at 49 and 12, respectively.
Hospitalizations in Oregon increased to 571, but the number of ICU COVID patients decreased to 123. The state is reporting 58 ICU beds and 273 non-ICU beds available in the state.
In Region 9, which includes Union and Wallowa counties, there are 10 ICU beds available among 26, and 42 non-ICU beds among 119. The region, according to OHA data, had 18 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in the region has been less than 20 four days in a row, the longest stretch that low in more than two months.
Union County's vaccination rate for those 18 and older has inched up to 56.8%, and the rate for the entire population of the county is currently up to 46.4%. Of those, 42.6% are fully vaccinated.
In Wallowa County, the vaccination rate of people 18 and older is up to 66.1%, and the rate of all residents now sits at 55.8%. There are currently 51.7% of all Wallowa County residents that have been fully vaccinated, per OHA data.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.