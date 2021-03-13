centerpiece Sewer work includes eyes on the underground Mar 13, 2021 2 min ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Logan Stanley (left) pulls on a line connected to a string of high-powered ultraviolet lights that snake through the sewer by Gekeler Lane, La Grande, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The company, Allied Trenchless, of Chelan, Washington, installs fiberglass sewer lining using ultraviolet light to cure the fiberglass in place in the sewers, removing the need to excavate. Numerous cameras along the line allow operators to watch the progress of the work. After the completion of the install, Stanley enters the sewer to remove excess fiberglass using a rotary saw. Alex Wittwer/The Observer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +3 CDC loosening some nursing home restrictions Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
