LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic will not scuttle the La Grande Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event this holiday season, but it will alter it.
La Grande police will not hold an “event day” like in years past, when police officers accompany a group of children on a Walmart shopping spree. Instead, officers will pick up a child at their home or school, shop with them and treat them to lunch.
Students selected for Shop with a Cop usually are those who were nominated by a counselor at their school.
“Some of their families may not have the money to buy gifts for Christmas. This gives the children an opportunity to give back to their families, while also giving them a positive interaction with an officer,” said Police Chief Gary Bell in a press release.
Over the last 10 years, Shop with a Cop has brightened the holidays of more than 150 children in Union County.
This year’s event will involve 10 students, slightly less than in previous holiday seasons. Each student will have up to $150 to spend on their families.
La Grande police officers will take student shopping sometime during Dec. 1-18. Every student also will receive a Shop with a Cop mask to wear due to COVID-19 regulations.
“A lot of things look different this year. Shop with a Cop will, as well. However, it’s an important event for the children — as well as the officers. We look forward to this every year, and we know how important it is,” said police Lt. Jason Hays in a press release.
After shopping, officers will take the student to lunch or dinner, depending on what works best for the child, and wrap the gifts afterward. Officers will return the child with the wrapped presents to their families.
The Shop with a Cop event is a partnership between the La Grande Police Department and Walmart. It is dependent on community donations.
La Grande police accept donations for the event year-round. To donate, send checks payable to Shop with a Cop to the La Grande Police Department, 1109 K Ave., La Grande 97850.
