SALEM — A fifth round of grant funding is available to businesses in Eastern Oregon that have lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Small Business Development Center at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
Applications for grant funding are available on the Business Oregon website at oregon4biz.com and will be accepted from 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Applications received outside that window of time will not be considered.
The most recent round of funding will be available to businesses that did not have access to grant funding during previous rounds, and each business can apply for up to $200,000 in aid.
To qualify, businesses must be able to demonstrate either: one, Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders forced the business to close; or two, the business recorded a 25% reduction in sales during a 30-day period in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
To be considered for funds for Eastern Oregon businesses, applicants must be in Union, Baker, Wallowa, Grant, Umatilla, Malheur, Harney, Morrow, Gilliam or Wheeler counties.
More businesses are able to qualify for this round of grant funding. During previous rounds, businesses that received support through the federal CARES Act or those with more than 25 employees were disqualified. Eligibility for the fifth round was extended to include businesses with up to 100 employees and those that have received no more than $1,000,000 in financial support, so long as they are otherwise qualified.
