ENTERPRISE — Three COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Wallowa County by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday, July 19.
The three new cases came in over the weekend as the OHA has started combining weekend cases into one Monday report.
The fatality, the sixth reported in Wallowa County, happened last year. The death, OHA said, was of a 59-year-old woman with underlying conditions who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Dec. 14.
There have been a total of 2,826 COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon since the start of the pandemic last year.
