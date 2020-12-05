LA GRANDE — When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last week announced the state’s new “data-driven framework” for determining the extent to which businesses would need to curtail their activity, there was little doubt Union and Baker counties would be in the “extreme risk” category, bringing with it the most severe restrictions.
With the two-week freeze over, the new framework took hold Tuesday, Dec. 1, and the two counties now bear the extreme risk label, which prohibits in-person dining. Some local restaurants find themselves struggling.
Cock & Bull Villa Roma in La Grande is one such business. Manager Marcus Arnson said before the pandemic, most of their profits came from sit-down dining.
“We don’t have any outdoor dining or any other options, but we’re in full swing of to-go and delivery,” Arnson said. “We’ve always done a lot of to-go and delivery, but in-house sales were always more than 50% of total, so we’re down a lot.”
Arnson said the Cock & Bull has had to send employees home early and might have to cut hours in the near future. And he voiced his displeasure with Brown’s public health measures.
“It has negatively impacted us, significantly. We strongly hope that the governor will take back the order,” he said.
Other businesses have faired slightly better. Just down Adams Avenue, Kody Guentert at Brother Bear Cafe said he’s trying to adapt and take the new measures in stride.
“Definitely seeing the impact of no dine-in. It hurts. But, you know, doing the best we can to keep people wanting to come in or keep people wanting us to deliver food to them,” he said.
Guentert said he expects his business to just “skate by” until things return to normal. He said he feels for other businesses in town, though.
“All these other businesses are trying to survive too, these little retail businesses,” he said. “I look next door to Bugs and Butterflies or down the street to Tap That and Blue Mountain Outfitters and all those places, you know, and those are places that you want to go in and look around. When (customers are) not supposed to be able to do that, that’s tough.”
Baker City businesses are in much the same boat as those in La Grande. Paizanos Pizza is feeling the effects of the pandemic, according to manager Breydon Colvin, and he said not much changed for the eatery when the county moved from the two-week freeze to the slightly relaxed restrictions now in place.
“It seems not to be damaging our business too much, we’re still doing all right, but we’ve slowed down a whole bunch since this whole thing started,” Colvin said.
Paizanos had to cut hours for its employees, leading Colvin to believe the staff may be forced to turn to support systems.
“I know a lot of people are going to have to try to get unemployment because they don’t really have any hours,” he said.
In downtown Baker City, however, at least one business is faring better. Sweet Wife Bakery’s relative success, according to manager Kylie Severson, may be due to its walk-in format.
“For the most part, it hasn’t affected us too much because we’ve always been an in-and-out kind of place anyway,” Severson said. “We did have a couple of seats inside and a couple outside as well, but for the most part we’ve had a pretty high turnover rate compared to the restaurants and sit-in places.”
Severson said she’s supportive of Brown’s public health measures but feels for businesses that rely on sit-down dining.
“I personally think that it is helpful,” she said. “I mean, I totally understand where other businesses are coming from who aren’t like us, who (get) the majority of their income from the sit-down dining experience, but we gotta do what we gotta do, I guess.”
In the meantime, local businesses continue to rely on support from their communities as they await a return to normalcy.
Wallowa County, however, is in an altogether different situation as one of just four counties the governor’s office has classified as “lower risk.”
In-person dining is permitted in Wallowa County, and up to 50% of a restaurant or bar’s maximum occupancy can be allowed in for service in groups of up to eight people. Eating and drinking establishments can remain open later, not having to close their doors until midnight.
Wallowa County can have outdoor gatherings of up to 300 people, and gyms, theaters and indoor sports can remain open at 50% capacity.
To reach Wallowa County’s lower risk status, Union and Baker counties must bring down the level of COVID-19 spread in their communities. Only when a county reports fewer than 30 cases over a 14-day period while testing positive at a rate of less than 5% will that county enter the lower risk category.
According to data from the OHA, Union County recorded 184 cases of COVID-19 in the most recent two-week reporting period and tested positive at 17.9%, while Baker County recorded 66 cases and tested positive at 28.2%.
These figures indicate that restrictions won’t ease anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.