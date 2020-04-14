Slowing coronavirus is slowing real estate market

LA GRANDE — The efforts to clamp down on the COVID-19 outbreak also are reaching the housing market. People who were about to sell their homes are taking down “for sale” signs, and people who are looking to move are taking extra precautions in house hunting.

Short-term slowdown

John Howard, principal real estate broker for John Howard and Associates, said COVID-19 is definitely slowing down business. The real estate company remains operational but closed the La Grande office to the public.

“It certainly has changed things,” Howard said, “and we are adapting to the changes in the real estate community.”

One major change, Howard said, is not as many people are selling their homes. Potential sellers with underlying health conditions don’t want to expose themselves to the virus, and others have taken their homes off the market because their financial situation has changed due to layoffs.

But while the market isn’t bustling at the level it was a month ago, Shawna McKinnis, real estate broker and owner at RE/MAX Real Estate, La Grande, said the market still is active.

“We are still getting calls to list and show properties,” she said. “We’re doing market analysis, we’re having showings on our properties, (and) we’ve had accepted offers in the last three weeks.”

“Anna Goodman, Century 21 real estate broker, said all the agents in her office still have work.

“Some buyers are going to hold off, but there are still some buyers out there looking,” she said.

And while some may remain interested in selling their homes, the ability to physically move is uncertain.

“We in the moving business are usually right behind the real estate market,” said Kaiger Braseth, general manager of Mountain West Moving and Storage.

Braseth explained with fewer people buying houses, less people will need movers. He said with social distancing measures in place, many people are renting trucks to move themselves and some are postponing moves until things become more stable. Braseth predicts if things continue to trend the way they are, moving companies could suffer a bit, but he said there will always be business as people need to move out by certain dates and cannot move themselves.

For homes that remain on the market, showings are happening with some adjustments. Brokers and agents ask potential buyers not to touch anything when attending a showing, which includes having only the real estate agents open and close doors, and there is frequent sanitation of the properties. Realtors ask only those who would be living at the property to attend.

“We want to protect the Realtors, the buyers and the sellers from COVID-19,” Howard said.

Precaution is impacting the way showings are held, according Goodman.

“With showings, it’s common now to check and see if the people in the home want the Realtors and potential buyers to wear face masks,” she said. “People are just cautious with everything.”

Virtual tours also have gained in popularity.

“We’re doing Facetime showings (or) the equivalent of a Facetime showing,” McKinnis said.

The listing prices of houses in the area have not been affected by the pandemic, at least so far. The National Association of Realtors at the conclusion of 2019 reported housing prices in Union County were $150,000-$350,000. Real estate websites for Union County, including John Howard and Associates, Ranch-n-Home Realty and Century 21, list a majority of their properties remain within that range.

Future concernsIn January, a National Association of Realtors survey of public and consumer opinion reported 74% of people in the nation felt like it was a good time to buy a house. Now, however, the data says something different.

The association on March 19 published the results of a survey showing 48% of Realtors nationwide said interest in home buying has decreased. The report indicated the number of houses on the market has not changed, but the interest in home buying that has.

“The decline in confidence related to the direction of the economy coupled with the unprecedented measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, including major social distancing efforts nationwide, are naturally bringing an abundance of caution among buyers and sellers,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun stated in the report.

The duration of the mitigation efforts will determine how long it takes for the market to pick up again, but Goodman thinks it will pick up again.

“I’m not myself trying to stress too much,” she said. “You can’t do anything about it.”

She noted that even during the 1980s, when interest rates were high, and in 2008 during the crash at the time of the Great Recession, the market recovered.

“The housing market always seems to come back,” she said.

McKinnis doesn’t expect the housing market to take a major hit.

“(Based on) the fact that we’re still listing properties and showing properties in many different ways and seeing offers coming in on a consistent basis, I don’t think at this point our market has been seriously adversely impacted,” she said.

She thinks the housing market will be the first to bounce back when restrictions are lifted.

“Once all of this lightens up and things start getting back to what our new normal is going to be, it’s going to be all hands on deck,” McKinnis said. “I think the real estate market will be one of the very first things to recover because it was so incredibly strong prior to this situation.”